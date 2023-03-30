Jamaal Bowman explains

Do not get within spitting distance of Dem Rep. Jamaal Bowman when he is instructing the press (“ask them every day — what are they going to do about gun violence?”), expounding on the need for “gun control” (“Why the hell won’t you do anything to save America’s children?”), and condemning colleagues who who disagree with him (“they’re all cowards,” “they’re freaking cowards,” “they’re gutless,” etc.). You are highly likely to come away flecked.

Bowman appealed to “the data.” He observed that “children are dying.” He asserted his authority to opine at high volume based on his teaching experience. You can see what an impressive teacher he must have been.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie sought to engage Bowman on the subject of gun control, but Rep. Bowman fell back on the resources at his disposal — he turned up the volume of his rant. Volume is not a notable tool of persuasion, yet that is what he’s got. Why is this man shouting?

Former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer observed that an intervention was required before Bowman melted down. He gave it a try without notable success. Massie moved to make his getaway with Bowman in pursuit. Somebody get me out of here!

Bowman has me thinking back to the old poster made from Ben Shahn’s screenprint. Shahn took its title from a quotation of John, Viscount Morley: “You have not converted a man because you have silenced him.”