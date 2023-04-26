Environmentalists Want to Make Their Religion Official

By now it is hardly original to point out that environmentalism has become a religion, with the climatistas being a full-fledged cult. Time magazine, which somehow sill exists, thinks we should make Earth Day an official religious holiday:
The Case For Making Earth Day a Religious Holiday
[O]n this 53rd Earth Day we thought it useful to pose what a real Earth Day should represent and how it could form a central time for a new approach to worship. . .
Are we proposing a whole new religion? We’re not quite sure. Maybe an old one.
Yes, it was called paganism. But do go on:
In short, we must make nature central to our belief system with Earth Day or any number of earth-focused ceremonial days serving as regular reminders of what we owe our home planet.
Now I am actually all for this. Hear me out: if we start making Earth Day and the theology of this article officially recognized religious holidays, we can go to federal court to invalidate environmentalism as a violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. We can’t be mixing up church and state you know.
