Feeling Blue: The Check(mark) Is Not in the Mail

It is fun watching celebrities and leftists moaning about losing their cherished blue check marks on Twitter. It is clearly a status symbol for them, and I thinking Musk is once again a genius for exposing the vanity and insecurity of the blue-checkers.

Now, I thought leftist hyperbole had already decreed that we’re all dead from repealing net neutrality and the Trump tax cuts, but apparently the newest cause of increased mortality is . . . losing your Twitter blue checkmark:

It is possible this is a joke, and if so then perhaps Musk is in on it:

But given how many celebrities have complained about losing their free blue checkmarks, this is one of those jokes that lands squarely on the truth.

And a good enough reason to revisit Remy’s fabulous sendup of leftist mortification: