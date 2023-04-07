The Daily Chart: America’s Urban Exodus

Americans are fleeing the cities for suburban and rural areas, as well as moving en masse from blue states to red states. Here’s what the exodus looks like in chart form:
Here’s the Census Bureau’s scatterplot look:
And this one is especially illuminating: murder rates in some American cities are as high as they were in European nations in the savage Middle Ages (and this data is from 2015, so if this plot were done today it would be much worse):
Chaser, from The Spectator: “Will American Cities Ever Recover?“
