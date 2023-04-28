The Daily Chart: Eroding Democratic Party Power

Our friends at the Committee to Unleash Prosperity pass along this interesting forecast:

The stampede of people moving out of Blue States may slow before the end of the decade, but if it continues apace, this is what the shift in congressional seats in the 2030 Census would look like. Democrats could lose another 10 to 12 seats to red states like Texas, Florida and Tennessee.

Chaser: People like to talk about how Democrats are intent on swelling the populations of the big cities, where they are politically dominant. Well, this is curious: