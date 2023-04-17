The Daily Chart: Germany’s Energy Folly

Germany shut down its last three nuclear power plants last week, and suddenly its carbon footprint is the second-highest in Europe behind only Poland, which proudly continues to burn its own coal and doesn’t care to virtue signal with babble about whatever the Polish language equivalent of energiewende is. Here’s the carbon map and energy breakdown for yesterday:

And this is pretty embarrassing:

Defenders of Germany’s solar and wind madness say it is unfair to look at a snapshot when wind output is low and the sun isn’t shining. Okay—here’s the carbon intensity for Germany and nuclear-heavy France for all of 2022:

Finally, don’t forget:

Chaser: Europe’s Largest New Nuclear Reactor Starts Up Today in Finland.