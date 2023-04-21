The Daily Chart: The Renewables Farce

The Green Nude Eel cheerleaders for wind and solar power love to show you charts like this:
They seldom show you this chart:
Or this one, showing that natural gas has been the largest new source of electricity generation in the U.S. (but it is not a “new” technology, which is why the cutline for the first chart above is deliberately deceiving, and also inaccurate—most new gas-fired power plants of the last 20-plus years are a much more efficient combined-cycle design, which represented a significant technological leap over old gas plants):
