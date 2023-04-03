Thought for the Day: The Left’s Imperative to Attack Faith

In my stray reading I came across a 1952 letter from C.S. Lewis to Owen Barfield where Lewis mentions that he will soon get on to reading the new book from “Lubac,” which Barfield had recommended. I can’t know for sure, but I suspect this is a reference to Henri de Lubac’s 1950 book The Drama of Atheist Humanism, which I’ve been re-reading lately in particular for its side-by-side treatment of Nietzsche and Kierkegaard.

Anyway, this early passage jumps out for its applicability to current times—but actually all times: