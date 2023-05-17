The Daily Chart: A Future Market for Cuban Auto Mechanics?

With the Biden Administration determined to make good on Al Gore’s dementia that the internal combustion engine is a greater threat to mankind than Nazism and Communism (he actually said this in his 1992 schlock-horror classic Earth in the Balance) and eliminate gasoline powered cars, I’m guessing that there’s going to be a huge H1-B visa market for those Cuban auto mechanics who still keep ’56 Buicks running with no spare parts from the manufacturer. (Too bad we can’t embargo Joe Biden’s EPA.)

I predict this chart is a mere hint of the future age of the auto fleet if the Biden rule actually goes through.