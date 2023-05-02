Today’s Peak Academic Asininity

Keeping up with the insane manifestations of wokery could be a full time job, and it is becoming repetitious and boring, like climate change. But wokesters, in apparent competition for peak clownery, keep saying, “Hold my Bud Light—watch this!”

So behold the Essex Wexford School District in Vermont, which will cease referring to fifth graders as boys or girls:

Glenn Reynolds has been saying for years now that sending your kids to public school is child abuse. And no wonder home schooling is soaring.

But wait, there’s another entry today. From the Philadelphia Inquirer, reporting the important news that a college president “liked” the wrong tweets on Twitter:

The chief executive officer of Thomas Jefferson University said he was “disappointed” in president Mark Tykocinski’s “careless use” of his Twitter account in which he “liked” tweets that question the science of COVID-19 vaccines and call gender reassignment surgery “child mutilation.” Tykocinski is a Yale-educated molecular immunologist and academic leader who was elevated from provost to president July 1 and has worked at Jefferson for 16 years. . . The Inquirer published a story in which employees and others were critical of Tykocinski’s “like” history on his Twitter account, which identifies him as president of Jefferson and dean of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College. . .

Realize what happened here: a Woke Brigade went back and combed through his Twitter feed to find “Likes” of politically incorrect Tweets by third parties. Horrors! (And haven’t people got better things to do?)

The Maoist temper of this too-typical inquisition is illustrated further in the story. Even though Tykocinski apologized and groveled (“I understand that my lack of knowledge of the Twitter platform created questions and unintentionally offended many,” he wrote in his apology message. “Please be assured this will be a learning experience, and I will grow as a person and professional from this misstep”), it was deemed insufficient by the campus Wokerati:

But Jessa Lingel, an associate professor of communication and gender, sexuality, and women’s studies at the University of Pennsylvania, was critical of Tykocinski’s response to being asked by The Inquirer if he thought transgender surgery was “child mutilation.” His answer should have been an unequivocal no, she said. Instead, he told The Inquirer: “This is not my clinical area of expertise. In general, any issue involving children should be referred to clinical experts at children’s hospitals who offer the full complement of services necessary.” Lingel said: “You shouldn’t need specialized understanding in pediatric care to recognize that trans-affirming care is simply part of health care and part of well-being,” she said. “It’s not a radical stance to say that trans-affirming care is not mutilation for children or anybody.”

Trans-lation: Depart from the party line on gender and you are a Nazi.