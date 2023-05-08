Voters Are With McCarthy On the Debt Limit

Tomorrow, Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Kevin McCarthy and other Congressional leaders to discuss the debt ceiling plan that has passed the House of Representatives. On the eve of that meeting, Rasmussen polled public sentiment on the debt ceiling. These are the key questions that Rasmussen asked:

2* Republicans in the House of Representatives have passed a plan that would raise the debt ceiling and also limit government programs in an effort to reduce deficit spending in the future. Based on what you know about the Republican debt ceiling plan, do you support or oppose it? 3* President Joe Biden has agreed to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to negotiate a deal for raising the debt ceiling. Who should compromise more to reach such a deal, President Biden or Speaker McCarthy? Or should both Biden and McCarthy compromise equally?

Most voters are with the GOP:

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 57% of Likely U.S. voters support the debt ceiling bill passed by Republicans in the House of Representatives, including 32% who Strongly Support it. Thirty-four percent (34%) oppose the GOP plan, including 21% who Strongly Oppose it.

57% to 34% is a pretty overwhelming majority.

In negotiating a deal to raise the debt ceiling, 40% of Likely Voters say Biden should compromise more to reach a deal, while 25% think McCarthy should compromise more, and 28% believe Biden and McCarthy should compromise equally.

So Kevin McCarthy has his marching orders, not just from House Republicans, but from the American people. Let’s hope he stands tough for what passes today for fiscal responsibility.