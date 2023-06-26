The Daily Chart: Government Religion

Let’s dip back in to Bill McInturff’s data dive on party polarization again. As noted previously, Democrats are the party of government, to which should be added that climate change is their religion on every day of the week ending in Y. Notice it is mostly Democrats who have drunk Greta Thunberg’s curbside Kool Aid, while Republicans remain unmoved by teenage hysteria.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.