The Daily Chart: Hope for the Young After All?

It is axiomatic that young voters today are hopelessly left-leaning, and data from recent elections suggest they don’t appear to be moving to the right as they age like previous generations. Not so fast, says Nate Cohn at the New York Times:

Millennials Are Not an Exception. They’ve Moved to the Right.

Fifteen years ago, a new generation of young voters propelled Barack Obama to a decisive victory that augured a new era of Democratic dominance. Fifteen years later, those once young voters aren’t so young — and aren’t quite so Democratic.

In the 2020 presidential election, voters who were 18 to 29 in 2008 backed Joe Biden by 55 percent to 43 percent, according to our estimates, a margin roughly half that of Mr. Obama’s 12 years earlier.

The exit polls show it even closer, with Mr. Biden winning by just 51-45 among voters who were 18 to 27 in 2008 (exit polls report results among those 30 to 39, not 30 to 41 — the group that was 18 to 29 in 2008).