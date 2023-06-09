The Daily Chart: Smoke Gets in Your Panels

Back during the last solar eclipse over the continental United States in 2017, grid operators in California had to make adjustments to the electricity grid to account from the lost solar power during the 90 minutes or so that the eclipse dimmed sunlight in California. Such is the sensitivity of solar power to clouds and other obstructions such as routine dust, winter snow, and . . . forest fire smoke. The northeast is learning this right now amidst the smoke plume blowing down from Canada.

ZeroHedge has more:

For the sake of solar power, let’s hope Canada can bring its rampaging arsonists to heel. That’s because the shroud of smoke that covered much of the Eastern US seaboard, has sent solar power generation in parts of the eastern US plummeting by more than 50% as wildfires rage in Canada.

According to the region’s grid operator, solar farms powering New England were producing 56% less energy at times of peak demand compared with the week before. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that electricity generated by solar across the territory serviced by PJM Interconnection LLC, which spans Illinois to North Carolina, was down about 25% from the previous week.