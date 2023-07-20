The Daily Chart: What’s the Matter with Kids Today?

A research unit at North Dakota State University has released the results of a survey of over 2000 students at 131 colleges and universities across the country, and the results on student attitudes about free expression are discouraging. (News story here.) First, the topline:

Look a little closer, and you discover the problem is predominantly, though not exclusively, coming from left-leaning students, as one would predict:

But how in the hell do 53% of conservative/leaners also agree with this proposition? (One hypothesis is that they don’t, but are fighting fire with fire. In other words, “Report All the Things!” This would be hard to capture in a survey.)

Here are some further breakdowns that suggest the punking hypothesis floated above may explain some of the congruence: