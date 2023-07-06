Who’s the Crook?

Rasmussen asks likely voters what they think about political corruption, and the results aren’t pretty.

First of all, 58% say they think Joe Biden was involved in Hunter’s overseas business deals. That, of course, is putting it politely. The influence-peddling scheme had only one person’s influence to peddle–Joe’s.

I find this one interesting: Rasmussen asked respondents whether they have seen more evidence of criminal wrongdoing on the part of Donald Trump or Joe Biden. The result:

Asked if they have seen more evidence of criminal wrongdoing by Joe Biden or former president Donald Trump, 45% of voters say Trump, while 42% say Biden and another 13% are not sure.

These responses mostly follow party lines, with 69% of Democrats saying they’ve seen more evidence of wrongdoing by Trump while 69% of Republicans say they’ve seen more evidence of wrongdoing by Biden. Unaffiliated voters are almost evenly divided, with 43% saying they have seen more evidence of criminal wrongdoing by Trump and 40% saying they’ve seen more by Biden.

That must be frustrating to Democrats, who have invested a great deal of effort in painting Trump as a criminal, or worse. Still, it would be nice to run a candidate who isn’t viewed as a likely criminal by close to half of the electorate.