Posted on August 3, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Learning from China?

Biden’s energy secretary Jennifer Granholm really said recently that “We have a lot to learn from China on energy.” Now before you jump to conclusions, entertain the possibility that Secretary Granholm just might be right, but not in the way she intended:

