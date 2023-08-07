Posted on August 7, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Media Mendacity

Not that our readers need more empirical proof of leftwing media bias, but our friends at the Media Research Center have tabulated major network coverage of Trump’s latest indictment and the growing revelations of Biden family corruption. I know everyone will be shocked—shocked to see it looks like this:

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses