The Daily Chart: Supplying Racism

It has been observed that the demand for racism outstrips the supply, and hence the need for defining racism down to sweep up any observable disparity between racial groups or “microaggression,” or the proliferation of outright race hoaxes, such as racist graffiti on college campuses, etc. Academia and the media are driving this trend. Zach Goldberg a while ago charted out the rise in mentions of race and racism in the major media, but worth repeating here:

And our pal Phil Magness offers this n-gram of academic citations of two of the leading theorists of Critical Race Theory, Richard Delgado and Derrick Bell:

Exit question: what happened about 2010-2012 that sent this into overdrive?