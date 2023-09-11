Why So Many Conservatives Rightly Hate the GOP Establishment

Here’s why:
Bush institute exec pushing ‘civility’ pledge leaked Steele dossier to media outlet in 2016
The George W. Bush Institute executive who organized a joint statement by 13 presidential libraries pledging to unify to preserve democracy was previously revealed as the person who leaked the infamous Steele dossier to BuzzFeed after the 2016 election.
David Kramer, the executive director of the George W. Bush Institute, spearheaded a statement Thursday signed by 13 presidential libraries dating back to Herbert Hoover.
“By signing this statement, we reaffirm our commitment to the principles of democracy undergirding this great nation, protecting our freedom, and respecting our fellow citizens,” the statement read, in part. “When united by these convictions, America is stronger as a country and an inspiration for others.”
Chaser, for readers mad at me for not worshipping John McCain:
Kramer, a former State Department official and McCain associate, was working at the McCain Institute for International Leadership when he was deposed in December 2017 as part of a defamation suit by a Russian oligarch over BuzzFeed’s publication of the unverified dossier.
Kramer told the court at the time that he had met with Steele in London at the direction of the late Senator John McCain, R-Ariz. He said he later had given the dossier to multiple news outlets, including BuzzFeed, as well as to McCain, who had then given it to then-FBI Director James Comey in December 2016.
Chaser:
We clearly need an Operation Warp Speed to develop a vaccine for Trump Derangement Syndrome.
