Why So Many Conservatives Rightly Hate the GOP Establishment

Here’s why:

Bush institute exec pushing ‘civility’ pledge leaked Steele dossier to media outlet in 2016

The George W. Bush Institute executive who organized a joint statement by 13 presidential libraries pledging to unify to preserve democracy was previously revealed as the person who leaked the infamous Steele dossier to BuzzFeed after the 2016 election.

David Kramer, the executive director of the George W. Bush Institute, spearheaded a statement Thursday signed by 13 presidential libraries dating back to Herbert Hoover.

“By signing this statement, we reaffirm our commitment to the principles of democracy undergirding this great nation, protecting our freedom, and respecting our fellow citizens,” the statement read, in part. “When united by these convictions, America is stronger as a country and an inspiration for others.”