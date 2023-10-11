The Daily Chart: Hot Gas

With the Middle East raising the specter of a wider war and potential disruption in energy markets, the Biden Administration is sticking to the script, with spokesdrone John Kirby saying this week that “absolutely” we still believe the biggest threat humanity faces today is “climate change.” “Climate change is an existential threat. It’s actually capable of wiping out all human life on Earth.”
So when are we going to start bombing China?
