The Daily Chart: Shortages from Cops to Copper

As we know, most Democrat-run big cities are desperately short of cops at the moment, because who wants to sign up to be a cop when the political leadership of the municipality declares that it hates you and will ruin your life for any possible mistake.

Democrat-run energy policy is likewise heading for a shortage of copper. While Ford and other carmakers have abruptly cut back on the production of electric cars and trucks because car buyers, like dogs in the famous dog food marketing story (“dogs don’t like it“), don’t want to buy them, the whole enterprise of a battery-run energy system is likely to hit the wall because the requirements of copper can’t possibly match projected demand.