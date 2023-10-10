Posted on October 10, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: The Pathetic Genocide Claim

The crazed anti-Semitic left likes to say that Israel is engaged in “genocide” against Palestinians, but it is hard to see how anyone can take this seriously if you look at the growth of the Palestinian population.

