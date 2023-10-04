The Daily Chart: What Replacement Theory?

If you dare to mention the “great replacement theory”—the idea that the left’s support for open borders is a deliberate attempt to create a new majority of foreign-born people who will cement Democratic Party power forever—you will be hooted down as a racist, of course. And even though we are informed these days that math is racist, rather curious to see this data:

Separately, the proportion of Americans who think larger families are better has been ticking up slightly the last few years, after decades of a downward trend: