Ever since David Horowitz broke from the radical left back in the 1980s, he has been trying to warn conservatives that they don’t really understand the core principle of the left, and the depths of the left’s power-mad depravity. Conservatives too often think that the Israel-Palestine conflict, or civil rights, crime, income inequality, transgender ideology, climate change, etc, etc., are discrete issues to be argued against the left with reason and facts. To which Horowitz replies: The issue is not the issue—the issue is revolution! (And a key corollary is: the more violent, the better. Hence the approval and celebration of Hamas on October 7.)

The aftermath of October 7 ought to have revealed this truth more vividly than any event of the last 50 years. October 7 provided the spark for massive pro-Hamas demonstrations throughout the world and especially on college campuses. It is legitimized and brought out of the shadows the anti-Semitism long latent on the left, just waiting for a catalyst to organize spontaneously to vent their rage and hate. But it represents more than this.

Two items: first, here’s Judith Butler, the Berkeley feminist who is one of the originators of trans-gender ideology and the dense jargon that accompanies “intersectionality,” describing in 2006 how Hamas and Hezbollah are part of the “progressive global left”:

“Hamas and Hezbollah are social movements that are progressive and are part of the Global Left." Some of the western left really wants to align themselves with the same terrorists who want to throw them off a roof when all is said and done. pic.twitter.com/6FSKBUUSIV — Xerxes (@IranAnalyst_) October 30, 2023

Second, pay close attention especially to the middle paragraph of the poster on the left here, which I photographed on Sproul Plaza at the pro-Hamas rally at Berkeley last week. This is as close as you will come to an open acknowledgement that Hamas is just a means to the goal of revolution, and not its own intrinsic just cause.

There is something condescending about the view that Hamas is “not a force for liberation,” and that only a real revolution can deliver them from “oppression.” If it wasn’t Hamas and the events of October 7, the revolutionary left would find some other excuse to agitate. As they will again. And the useful idiots among mainstream liberals (not to mention conservatives) will continue to play along in the naive role of thinking these issues can be solved democratically and reasonably. To paraphrase a favorite State Department slogan, there is no two-state solution possible with the revolutionary left.

By the way, this one one reason the climate change is such a great issue for the revolutionary left, and why the climatistas resist many technological solutions to reducing emissions or warming—such as nuclear power, carbon capture, CO2 air capture, or geo-engineering: they all detract from the revolutionary tactic of ending fossil fuel use entirely, which too many governments and even energy companies foolishly go along with. The unity of the hard core climatistas and the general revolutionary agenda—just see Naomi Klein’s books on how climate change can only be solved by ending capitalism for proof—can be seen in the pro-Hamas photo Greta Thunberg released that included an old Nazi-era image of Jews as an octopus, with tentacles controlling the world. Let’s start referring to Thunberg and activists like her as the “Hamas wing of the climate change movement.”

Finally, you know we are in a bizarro world when Hillary Clinton is a leading voice of sense: