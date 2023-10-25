Why Are Our Universities Anti-Semitic Cesspools?

Students at George Washington University, one of the most expensive in the country (tuition: $64,000, not including room and board, so add another 20K at least) have started projecting their support of Hamas on the library building of the campus:

I’m sure GWU’s office of diversity, equity and inclusion will get right on this.

How do the students at our campuses end up like this? Maybe this set of recent faculty position announcements provides a clue:

And voila—this is how you end up with faculties full of charmers like this:

Talk about “settler colonialism”: the radical left has settled like squatters in just about every campus department.