The Daily Chart: CA v. Florida

Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis are still on to debate each other at the end of the month in what is widely understood to be the “undercard” of the 2024 presidential contest, and what might yet come to pass depending on whether we might otherwise have two major party nominees who will campaign from a basement in Delaware and a jail cell. In any case, I hope Gov. DeSantis brings his A-game about how badly Florida trounces California on just about everything, starting with these:

