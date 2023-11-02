The Daily Chart: Family Affairs

Given that the family is the greatest source of inequality, which explains why every utopian since Plato has suggested that achieving equality requires nationalizing the children, it is not wonder that the left is hostile to the family, and why the campus left in particular breaks out in hives when you present social science data (ordinarily the coin of the realm) showing that children from intact, two-parent families outperform children from single-parent households.

Here’s one from the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth about the effect of family structure on college graduation rates:

But while we’re at it, let’s look at some related indices, such as how married fathers are happier, and how regular churchgoing also correlates with happiness and well-being: