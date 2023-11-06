The Daily Chart: Has the Dump-Biden Bat Signal Gone Out?

The latest polls look terrible for Biden, with the CBS/YouGov poll showing Trump winning a majority of likely voters.

And while Biden keeps telling us “Bidenomics” is working, the people sure don’t seem to think so.

You can almost feel the panic building in the New York Times newsroom:

Trump Leads in 5 Critical States as Voters Blast Biden, Times/Siena Poll Finds President Biden is trailing Donald J. Trump in five of the six most important battleground states one year before the 2024 election, suffering from enormous doubts about his age and deep dissatisfaction over his handling of the economy and a host of other issues, new polls by The New York Times and Siena College have found.

These state-by-state numbers are staggering:

And is this an official bat-signal from Obamaland that Joe needs to go:

Chasers—Michael Walsh has more in “Dead Man Shuffling.” Also this: