Posted on November 17, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Lumps of Holiday Coal

John Kerry has been in talks for months—months!—with the Chinese about climate change. Actually I’m sure it was just an hour or so, but to the Chinese it must have seemed like months. Anyway, Kerry says we’ve making great progress! How much progress? Well, here’s one way to judge Kerry’s hot air alongside energy realism:

