Milei does Davos

Niall Ferguson recommends that we take in the whole of the speech given by Argentina’s President Javier Milei yesterday to the assembled globalistas at Davos. Ferguson characterizes the speech as “a magnificent defense of individual liberty and the free market economy.”

These must have sounded like fighting words: “Today I’m here to tell you that the western world is in danger…because those who are supposed to defend the values of the west have been co-opted by a vision of the world that inexorably leads to socialism, and therefore to poverty” (transcript here). How do you say bingo in Spanish?