The Daily Chart: Bring Back Arranged Marriages?

Remember the Obama 2012 campaign’s infamous “Life of Julia” video, which envisioned a world in which the State had replaced men entirely as the support structure for single women? That astoundingly revealing video and slide show seems to have been scrubbed from the internet (although as the link above demonstrates, the Biden Administration has exactly the same dependency-promoting mindset), but course there are Wayback Machine versions you can see if you missed this horror snuff film.

You also can’t suppress the data that drives the “Life of Julia” political calculation of the left:

Maybe the Trump campaign can call for bringing back arranged marriages, just for grins and giggles.

Chaser—reminder from last Friday’s Daily Chart: