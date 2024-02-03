A Corrupt Legislative Process

People often talk about one thing or another as being “broken.” But what is really broken is the legislative process in Congress. The manner in which vitally important bills are enacted today is light years away from what the Founders intended and the Constitution contemplates. When Congressmen are voting for bills sight unseen–bills that have been crafted and negotiated in darkness–we have at best a semi-democracy.
This tweet by Senator Mike Lee hits the nail on the head. It is lengthy, but read the whole thing:
Earlier today, a reporter standing outside the Senate chamber told me that, after four months of secrecy, The Firm™️ plans to release the text of the $106 billion supplemental aid / border-security package—possibly as soon as tomorrow.
Wasting no time, she then asked, “if you…
— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 1, 2024
