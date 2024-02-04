Much Too Swift

Taylor Swift has become a fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games, and the Super Bowl is shaping up as the Taylor Swift Show. That invites a look at female singers who do not get the exposure and respect their talent deserves. Consider, for example, Joanna Noëlle Levesque, known professionally as JoJo.

Check out her live rendition of Smokey Robinson’s “Who’s Lovin You,” with Smokey on hand to receive the Library of Congress Prize for Popular Song in 2016. Smokey and Motown mogul Barry Gordy were loving it as JoJo blew the roof off the place. “Who’s Lovin’ You,” written in 1960, was the B Side to “Shop Around,” a big hit for the Miracles.

In 1961, music fans had never heard a voice quite like Timi Yuro’s on “Hurt.” Yuro had other hits such as “What’s a Matter Baby” but by the end of the 1960s the “little girl with the big voice” began to fade. Just for fun, check out Elvis Presley covering “Hurt” in 1977, the year he passed away.

Back in 1964, when they heard “I Wish You Love,” people thought that must be Sarah Vaughan or Ella Fitzgerald. It was actually Gloria Lynne, who once toured with Ray Charles. Lynne’s “Speaking of Happiness” turned up in the film Seven, but she is scarcely remembered today.

Same for Bonny Bramlett, the first white “Ikette” in the Ike and Tina Turner review. Bonnie toured with husband Delaney and rendered this live version of “That’s What My Man is For.” No gender confusion for Bonnie, a woman of strong convictions.

In the aftermath of a musical event in 1979, Elvis Costello said that James Brown was a “jive-arsed n—–” and called Ray Charles a “blind, ignorant n—–.” Bonnie hauled off and slugged Costello, touching off a brawl between the bands of Costello and Stephen Stills.

Meanwhile, when the Chiefs and 49ers clash on February 11, Taylor Swift is sure to make the scene. Swift has money and fame to burn but could Travis Kelce’s girlfriend hold her own with JoJo, Timi, Gloria or Bonnie? Let the fans decide, and let the game go on.