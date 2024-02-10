The Apartheid Bowl

For the fourth straight year, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” will be performed at the Super Bowl. The so-called “black national anthem” assumes a separate black nation, a concept with a rather strange origin.

The Communist Party USA, an overwhelmingly white party controlled by an all-white Soviet dictatorship, held that blacks were not real Americans. In 1928, the Communist International, (Comintern), founded by the USSR to control national Communist parties, declared that blacks in the United States were a separate nation and called for self-determination in the “black belt,” a swath of territory in the south.

In 1930, as Paul Kengor explained in “Communism’s African-American Soviet Republic,” the Comintern called for a Soviet-controlled “Negro Republic” among America’s southern states. The current Revolutionary Communist Party calls for black Americans to unite into a separate, autonomous republic in “the southern part of the former imperialist United States of America.” The decision would be made by “a special vote in which only African-Americans would be eligible to participate.”

See also this call in 2016 for a “Black nation within the United States.” It’s a straight-up apartheid concept totally at odds with the integrationist views of Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement he led.

According to CNN, “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” was first performed in 1900 by a choir at the segregated Stanton School in Jacksonville, Florida, as “part of a celebration of former President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.” It’s now hailed as the “black national anthem” and played at the Super Bowl. For black conservative Larry Elder, that raises an issue.

“What happens if at least some players reject the narrative that blacks remain victims and consider the singing of the black national anthem at the Super Bowl divisive?” And as Elder predicts, “the first white or black player who takes a knee at the Super Bowl during the ‘black national anthem’ will immediately have the league’s bestselling jersey. As Nike says, ‘Just do it!’”