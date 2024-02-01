UNRWA unwrapped

Rich Goldberg is senior adviser with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. He previously served as the Director for Countering Iranian Weapons of Mass Destruction for the White House National Security Council. He has also worked on Capitol Hill on a wide range of national security issues. His FDD bio is here.

When it comes to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), he knows what he is talking about. He testified during Tuesday’s House Foreign Affairs joint subcommittee hearing on UNRWA (whole thing here. I have posted his opening statement below. Caroline Glick commends it as one of the best takedowns of UNRWA ever.