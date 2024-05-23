From the mixed-up files of Sec. John Kerry

Former Secretary of State John Kerry blocked multiple FBI arrest operations against individuals linked to Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs to further negotiations on the failed Iran nuclear deal, according to unclassified internal FBI emails obtained by Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson via legally protected whistleblower disclosures. Senator Grassley’s press release is posted here. This is the gist of the disclosure:

The records provided to our offices show that the Obama/Biden administration’s State Department, under the leadership of John Kerry, actively and persistently interfered with FBI operations pertaining to lawful arrests of known terrorists, members of Iranian proliferation networks, and other criminals providing material support for Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The records also show that DOJ and FBI leadership apparently allowed it to happen until the Trump administration altered course.

The press released includes links to the Grassley/Johnson letters to Secretary of State Blinken, Attorney General Garland, and FBI Director Wray (the quote above comes from the text of their letters).

This is not just ancient Obama administration history — the Grassley/Johnson letters seek related records and emails from repositories for named officials including Blinken himself and current CIA Director Burns. Both Blinken and Burns served as Depurty Secretary of State in the Obama administration — now they diligently pursue the follies of the Obama administration in the service of President Biden.