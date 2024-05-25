The Week in Pictures: Bantering Over Banners

I think Justice Alito or his wife should burn the flag rather than flying it upside down, because the left wouldn’t know how to react since they approve of flag-burning as a protest device. Heh. In any case, I hope Mrs. Alito starts wearing a Harrison Butker jersey to the grocery store. Nothing would make impeachment happen faster than that.

Headlines of the week, starting with a reminder that life comes at you quick:

And be sure to read the photo caption ;

And finally. . .