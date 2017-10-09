San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid is Colin Kaepernick’s partner in slime, though Reid has kept his job. He seeks to preserve the protest they took up last year during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games. Reid has accordingly spoken out against Vice President Pence’s counterprotest yesterday expressed in his departure from the Colts/49ers game while Reid did his thing. Reid characterized Pence’s departure as a “PR stunt.”

He should have stopped there, but Reid couldn’t help himself. He continued: “He knew our team has had the most players protest. He knew that we were probably going to do to it again. This is what systemic oppression looks like. A man with power comes to a game, he tweets a couple things out and leaves the game with an attempt to thwart our efforts.”

I have serious concerns raised by the left’s continuing assault on freedom of speech, but Eric Reid remains a free man in the freest country in the history of the world. Indeed, he remains free to flaunt his ignorance as he did to NBC Sports Bay Area.

Reid nevertheless seems to me a case study in systemic oppression of a kind he should be protesting. If “this is what systemic oppression looks like” to Eric Reid, Reid is a guy who was seriously shortchanged by his high school and college education.