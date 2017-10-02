The Problem with Climate Change Fanaticism in Two Headlines

As we have noted here ad nauseam, ad infinitum, the climatistas suffer from an advanced case of extrapolation; i.e., pick out any adverse observation of something in nature, attribute it to climate change, and proclaim that it heralds the end of the planet if we don’t hand our car keys over to Al Gore right away.

So let’s take in two recent headlines about the Great Barrier Reef in Australia:

The first headline appeared in May, and the second headline just a few days ago.

Let’s delve a little deeper. From the first story back in May:

Scientists have concluded that the Great Barrier Reef can no longer be saved because it is so damaged. The plight of the reef is partly due to the “extraordinary rapidity” of climate change, according to experts. The reef has been severely damaged by the warming of the oceans, and around 95 per cent of it suffers from bleaching, according to scientists who surveyed it in 2016.

And now the latest story from a few days ago:

Optimism is rising among scientists that parts of the Great Barrier Reef that were severely bleached over the past two years are making a recovery. Scientists from the Australian Institute of Marine Science this month surveyed 14 coral reefs between Cairns and Townsville to see how they fared after being bleached. The institute’s Neil Cantin said they were surprised to find the coral had already started to reproduce.

But never forget: the science is settled. Stamp your feet now!

Hat tip: Benny Peiser and the Global Warming Policy Foundation.