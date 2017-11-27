Is “Pocahontas” a racial slur?

Today, President Trump honored the “code talkers,” Native American soldiers who were deployed during the world wars to send messages between units in their native languages — an almost unbreakable code. During World War II, Navajo men were recruited and used for this purpose. The three surviving Navajos came to the White House for the event in their honor.

After one of the code talkers gave a speech, Trump put aside his prepared remarks and spoke off the cuff. Here is the Washington Post’s account of what happened next:

“You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her ‘Pocahontas,’” he said with a chuckle. “But you know what? I like you.” The audience was quiet.

“Pocahontas” was not amused. Elizabeth Warren shot back, “It is deeply unfortunate that the president of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur.”

I agree it’s unfortunate (though not “deeply” so) to make it through a ceremony without taking a shot at a political enemy, even one as obnoxious as Elizabeth Warren. But is calling a fake Indian “Pocahontas” a racial slur or just a tired joke?

I say it’s the latter, but what I know? I couldn’t stay out of trouble with certain Indians, real or fake.