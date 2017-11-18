The Future Looks Bleak

The traditional criticism of Democrats is that they have no solution to any problem except money. Taxing and spending is their sole policy. That critique is valid.

The corresponding stereotype of Republicans is that they can’t govern. Based on the experience of the last 10 months, that criticism is also valid. President Trump has done a very good job, but the Republican Congress has been a disaster, unable to deliver on any of its major promises to voters.

If that doesn’t change soon, millions of Republican-leaning voters will stay home next November–why bother to vote for a Congress that can’t get anything done?–and the Democrats will take the House. I don’t think they can capture the Senate on account of the disparity in the number of seats that are in play, but the Republicans will miss their opportunity to strengthen their tenuous hold on that body.

If the Democrats take the House, every one of them will vote to impeach President Trump, no matter how absurd the articles of impeachment (the first set of which have already been filed) may be. That will lead to an impeachment trial in the Senate. Of course the Democrats won’t be able to get the two-thirds majority necessary to evict President Trump from office, but all or nearly all Democrats will vote for conviction. The last two years of Trump’s administration will be consumed by impeachment drama, which will be enthusiastically cheered on by the liberal media.

The Trump administration will be unable to accomplish anything. Even Trump’s power of appointment may effectively be lost. For example, if there is a vacancy on the Supreme Court, the Democrats will argue that it shouldn’t be filled by a president who has been impeached and is under threat of removal from office.

The impeached President Trump probably won’t run for a second term, and in 2020, the Democratic presidential nominee will waltz to victory. Who knows, it might even be Hillary if she is well enough, at that point, to make the effort.

That is how the future looks unless Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, Ron Johnson and every other Republican Senate and House member get their act together NOW and pass tax reform. From there, they need additional legislative accomplishments in order to stand a chance in 2018 and 2020. But tax reform is the initiative that may benefit the economy in time for the midterm election, if they pass it promptly. The alternative is grim.