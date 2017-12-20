Enjoying the Hollywood Meltdown

I’m starting to think the various entertainment awards shows that I usually avoid like the plague—the Golden Globes, the Emmys, and the Academy Awards—might well be worth watching this coming year, as the usual Hollywood hypocrisy and pretentiousness may well become so incoherent and overwrought that it will defy the best attempts at parody. The imperative is to attack Donald Trump, like last year’s shows, but the Weinstein-inspired Pervnado is impossible for Hollywood to ignore.

To the contrary, I expect supreme acts of contortion to blame Trump for Weinstein’s behavior and every other sexual predation dating back to Fred Flintstone in the Pleistocene. There are early reports that actresses will be wearing black as a symbol of some kind in the upcoming awards shows:

The Hollywood Reporter and other news outlets revealed last week that actresses are uniting in support of sexual-misconduct victims by wearing all black and more modest gowns to the year’s first big awards bash, the Golden Globes, on Jan. 7. . . A Globes insider said the black-gown idea “started with the actresses who came together on this. But they aren’t in mourning. It’s a show of solidarity and sisterhood with women everywhere.”

I wonder—will their black gowns look something like this?

Probably not. The story did say “modest gowns.” There’s a problem, apparently—a shortage of suitably modest black gowns!

One concern among Hollywood celebrity stylists now is, how many black gowns do designers actually have on hand? The spring 2018 collections, which is what stylists would normally pull from, are all about lavender, pink, big florals, ethereal whites and art-infused prints.

I think they should all just come in full burkhas and get on with it, since that is the final destination of things.

But this next step in Hollywood moral exhibitionism is causing some internal rifts, as the New York Post reports:

The black-gown movement was ripped by actress Rose McGowan, one of the first women to accuse pervy movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of assault — in her instance, an alleged rape. “Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @Golden Globes,” McGowan tweeted, in reference to Weinstein. “YOUR SILENCE is THE problem,” she said of Streep, who has said that she and others didn’t know about the producer’s predations. “You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change,” the tweet continued. McGowan concluded her screed by name-dropping the fashion brand of Weinstein’s now-estranged designer wife, Georgina Chapman: “I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.”

Meanwhile, an LA street artist (Sabo says it is not him) is making sure that the Roman Polanski-supporting Streep doesn’t get away easily:

Popcorn please!