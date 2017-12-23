The Week in Pictures: Happy Tax Cut Edition

Watching the Democrats rend their garments over allowing people to keep more of their own money rather than letting politicians spend it for them recalls the late great political scientist Aaron Wildavsky, who once tallied up the victim classes of liberalism, and calculated that 375 percent of Americans are certified victims! Start with consumers, who Ralph Nader says are all victims, and you begin with 100 percent of the population. Now add in women, and you’re up to 150 percent before you even get to racial minorities, etc. Democrats are saying the tax cut will kill people, but haven’t Republicans already killed off the entire population with the repeal of net neutrality and withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord? What am I leaving out? I know many Democrats think Americans are zombies, but just how many times can you kill everyone?

Headlines of the week:

Let’s see who gets this one:

This is just wrong:

This is better:

At least some people like Zardoz for the holidays:

And finally. . .