Colton Haab vs. CNN, cont’d

Following Tucker Carlson’s segment with Colton Haab on Thursday evening, the contest between CNN and Haab continued. The Haab family provided “a doctored email” to media outlets to support Haab’s claims that CNN rewrote a question for him to ask at the network’s Wednesday town-hall-style event on school shootings. Business Insider reports:

On Friday afternoon, Fox News and the HuffPost reached out to CNN to verify emails between the Haabs and Stevenson that they received from Colton. A CNN source provided Colton’s version of the emails, as well as their versions of all of the communications between the Haabs and CNN, to Business Insider. In CNN’s version of one email, Stevenson told Glenn that Colton needed to stick to a question that he and Stevenson “discussed on the phone that he submitted.” But in the version of the email provided by Colton to Fox and HuffPost, the phrase, “that he submitted” is deleted.

Business Insider has posted all the relevant documents provided by the Haab family and by CNN via Scribd in the linked story. On his show last night Tucker Carlson declared that he was trying to sort out the facts. He is reluctant to come to the conclusion that CNN has the better of it, but that is the case.