Enter the Grassley memo

A heavily redacted version of the memo by Senators Grassley and Graham referring Christopher Steele for possible prosecution was released today. Senator Grassley “is now calling on the FBI to update the classification of the referral to allow complete disclosure of important context from the documents on which it is based.” Senator Grassley’s press release today is posted here together with the text of his February 2 letter to Wray and Rosenstein.

I have embedded the Grassley referral memo below via Scribd. Byron York summarizes the revelations that can be gleaned from the memo as redacted in this Washington Examiner column. The referral memo identifies a previously undisclosed memo by Steele that derives, you might say, from a tangled Clintonian web:

It appears to confirm some level of coordination between the extended Clinton circle and the Obama administration in the effort to seek damaging information about then-candidate Trump. According to the referral, Steele wrote the additional memo based on anti-Trump information that originated with a foreign source. In a convoluted scheme outlined in the referral, the foreign source gave the information to an unnamed associate of Hillary and Bill Clinton, who then gave the information to an unnamed official in the Obama State Department, who then gave the information to Steele. Steele wrote a report based on the information, but the redacted version of the referral does not say what Steele did with the report after that.

Please read the whole column. As York aptly says: “It’s a lot to digest. But further details will have to wait until the rest of the referral is declassified.”

Grassley Memo by Scott Johnson on Scribd