Correction of the Month

I had thought that the New York Review of Books took the prize for the most gobsmacking correction for this item related to its recent hit piece on Jordan Peterson:

Of course, this mistake is understandable at the NYRB, as they always hoped that Solzhenitsyn’s revelations about the character of the Soviet Union were fiction.

But then there’s this from the Wall Street Journal today:

With all of the talk of “fake news,” maybe we’re missing a simpler explanation: journalists and editors these days are just abysmally ignorant.