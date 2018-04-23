Analyze this

One of yesterday’s gabfests should have made news with its interview of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (video below). On FOX News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures show, host Maria Bartiromo quizzed Rep. Nunes about the Electronic Communication (“EC” in intelligence parlance) that kicked off the counterintelligence investigation culminating in the Special Counsel investigation (“the Mueller Switch Project” in my parlance). On what intelligence was it based? Rep. Nunes stated: “[W]hat we found now, after investigators have reviewed it is that, in fact, there was no intelligence.”

What about Papadopoulos? “[We] are investigating the State Department, we think there are some major irregularities at the State Department, and we’re trying to figure out how this information about Papadopoulos, of all people, who was supposedly met with some folks in London, how that made it across to the FBI’s hands.”

Maria Bartiromo expressed amazement: “You’re telling us that in order for the FBI and DoJ to launch an investigation into so-called collusion between Trump and the Russians, there was no intelligence used? Then I don’t understand. How did this investigation start?” Good question! Nunes responded:

I think that is the point. We don’t understand, we’ve never understood. We don’t have access to these finished intelligence products, and we’ve never seen one. We thought maybe one went through a different channel that was kept really quiet… well, in fact, after our investigators reviewed this, that is not what happened. There was no Five Eyes intelligence product, as has been reported. There was no product. And I think that is a major problem… At the highest level, what is this about? A counterintelligence operation that was at the height of the political campaign, where you opened up an investigation, using these intelligence services to spy on the other campaign, it is really serious stuff… I can tell you we now longtime associates of Hillary Clinton, including Sidney Blumenthal and Corey Shearer, were actively giving information to the State Dept. that was making its way to the FBI… So we know this from at least from two witnesses, and so we’re trying to piece all that together. There was no official intelligence that was used to start this investigation, we know that Sidney Blumenthal and others were pushing information into the State Department. We’re trying to piece all of that together…

The video is below. It is must viewing.

Via Tim Hains/RealClearPolitics.