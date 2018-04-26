Annals of Government Arrogance

I suspect many of our readers have heard about the viral story this week of Caren Turner, a Democratic hack in New Jersey (will I offend our New Jersey readers if I say this is redundant?) who served as the ethics commissioner for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, who attempted to go full “do-you-know-who-I-am?” on two dutiful Tenafly police officers. But if you haven’t seen it, you’re in for a treat.

The video of her performance is eight minutes long (but seems much much longer), but it’s worth watching for her display of lese majeste, demanding to be called “commissioner” instead of “ma’am” (a wannabe Barbara Boxer apparently), telling the officers that the kids in the car are Yale and MIT graduate students (save up for white privilege) culminating in her telling the officers to “go fuck yourself.”

There’s some justice to this story. Turner is now the ex-ethics commissioner. But I think we ought to get the total views of this revelation of entitled behavior ought to go over 2 million YouTube views.

Also, as Glenn Reynolds says: tar, feathers.