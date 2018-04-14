The Week in Pictures: The Puckish Zuck Edition

Wait—you’re telling me that Facebook is not a book of faces? That it’s some kind of scheme to Zuck your private information from you and huck it to the highest bidder? My world is crushed. Reminds me of what my old mentor M. Stanton Evans said about the novel 1984: “I thought the book was very Orwellian.” But before you go off and join the bipartisan rush to come up with government regulation of Facebook, ask yourself why Zuckerberg would be for it. Perhaps because a raft of cumbersome federal regulations will cement forever the dominance of Facebook? Who is going to start up some kind of rival to Facebook if they must climb a steep regulatory hill that Facebook sits atop of? I say nuke it from space to take no chances.

